STUBBLE FIRE BREAKS OUT NORTH OF CONDO

By Anne Coffey

On Monday the 8th March Local Fire Brigades were called to a property 60 kilometers north of Condobolin on the Nyngan Road to help contain a stubble burn that had broken out of its paddock and into nearby hills.

About 5pm on Monday afternoon the call went out for local brigades and farmers to assist with the fire and help strengthen containment lines.

Alan Baxter was called on to use his dozer to clear containment lines and Fred Fahy Aerial Services was called on to provide some water bombing air support.

The fire burnt approximately 40 hectares of country and fire crews remained on site overnight to monitor the blaze.

On their Facebook page the Mid Lachlan Valley Team sent their thanks out to the MLVT Airbase Crew, Condobolin SES and the Condo Hotel Motel for providing and delivering the food to firefighters. The Fire was bought under control and was relegated to the advice level by the following day.

On Saturday the 13th March, another fire was reported along the Lachlan Valley Way around 40ks West of Condobolin where a tree was reported alight.