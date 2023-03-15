STRONGER COUNTRY COMMUNITIES FUND DELIVERS MORE FOR LAKE CARGELLIGO

Lake Cargelligo will benefit from a $423,869 funding boost under Round Five of the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund.

The funding will help deliver the ‘Down The Track’s Aquaponics Social Enterprise Development Program’ and an upgrade to the Lake Cargelligo netball court facility.

NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway was joined by NSW Nationals Candidate for Barwon Annette Turner OAM to make the funding announcement for the two projects in Lake Cargelligo recently.

A total of $120,000 has been available for the ‘Down The Track’s Aquaponics Social Enterprise Development Program’.

It will provide young people with the opportunity to participate in training, learn new skills and re-engage with their community. The program will install an aquaponics system that will grow vegetables and herbs, providing fresh produce for the organisation’s catering and hospitality social enterprise program. This project will provide employment opportunities and encourage marginalised young people to eat well and live healthy lives.

Some $303,869 has been allocated for the upgrade to the Lake Cargelligo netball court facility.

This upgrade will include the refurbishment of two netball courts, court line marking, construction of a dedicated disabled parking area and improved accessibility, a new retaining wall, improved drainage and fencing. This project is aimed at providing the community with a high-quality netball facility that is accessible to all.

Mr Farraway said he was pleased to see the NSW Nationals delivering funding to such worthwhile projects in the region including Down The Track’s Aquaponics development program and upgrades to the Lake Cargelligo netball court facility

“I am thrilled to see one of the NSW Nationals’ signature funding programs, the Stronger Country Communities Fund, being put to good use in the Lachlan Shire,” he stated.

“These projects will have a significant impact on the local community by providing will young people with the opportunity to participate in training, learn new skills and re-engage with their community and by upgrading the sporting facilities in Lake Cargelligo.

“I am proud to be a part of a government that sees the benefit of backing regional communities and has already committed to another round of this program is re-elected in March.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said in the past five years the Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefitting every Local Government Area in regional NSW.

“We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their wellbeing through sport or community events,” he explained.

“It’s the little things that make a big difference to the way we all work, live, play and do business, and the NSW Liberals and Nationals in Government are delivering the projects that make a difference to everyday life right across regional NSW, from Byron Bay to Bega to Broken Hill.”

The Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the NSW Government’s $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure in the regions.

The NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund is designed to provide funding for projects that will have a positive impact on communities across rural and regional NSW.

The NSW Nationals have committed another $90 million for Round Six of the Stronger Country Communities Fund if returned to Government in March, which would take the Government’s commitment to three quarters of a billion dollars.