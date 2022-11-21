STREET ARTIST PAINTS MURAL

The Bogan Gate Recreation Reserve Land Managers recently received a grant for a mural saluting the service of the ANZAC’s, in particularly those with a link to Bogan Gate.

World renowned street artist Silly Pear was commissioned to undertake the works. The mural has been painted on the southern wall of the tennis clubhouse.

The work began Thursday 3rd November and continued through to Sunday 6th November.

Charlie from Silly Pear asked that all interested community members pop down and have a look and a chat. Charlie is a country boy himself and knows that there are often limited opportunities for kids in the bush to witness and get the chance to have a go with these types of artworks, so he invited any kids that would want to have a go on the paint cans, to head down anytime and he’d give some lessons and let the kids have a go.

Source: Andrew Britt via Bogan Gate NSW Community Noticeboard Facebook group.