STORYTIME IS BACK AT LIBRARY

By Melissa Blewitt

Local children are once again able to experience the delight of stories, songs and rhymes twice a week during Storytime at the Condobolin Library.

The ever popular event, is now being held again on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10.30am to 11am. Due to COVID-19, things are being done a little differently. Bookings are now essential as the Library can only accommodate up to 20 people each time as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Children were treated to colourful illustrations and endearing characters with librarian assistant Abby Grimshaw. They were also able to take home a piece of craft that was creatively made by them.

They especially enjoyed The Very Hungry Caterpillar, written by Eric Carle, which is one of Abby’s favourite books of all time.

“I know this book off by heart and used to recite it to my son Jonah when he was younger,” she told the group on Wednesday, 10 February.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar was first published in 1969 and has become a classic of the literary world. it has sold almost 50 million copies around the world, in more than 62 languages.

The story sees a caterpillar hatch out of an egg on a Sunday, proceeds to eat vibrantly colored fruits it finds in escalating quantities from Monday to Friday, goes on a junk-food-eating rampage on Saturday, eats a nice green leaf on Sunday, and then nestles into a cocoon for two weeks and emerges a beautiful butterfly.

The next story shared was The Very Brave Bear, written and illustrated by Nick Bland. The book is filled with vibrant illustrations and is very engaging. It is described as: “The very cranky bear is back, and this time he’s facing Boris Buffalo in a battle of bravery. But will something surprising send them both fleeing through the jungle?” This is the fourth book about the delightful and endearing Very Cranky Bear. The Very Cranky Bear was first published in 2008 and has become an international bestseller.

The third book to be appreciated was No More Monkeys by Joshua George and illustrated by Barbara Bakos. The children were able to meet Alfie, a little boy who lives with his family and a troop of naughty monkeys that only he can see. But when the monkeys won’t stop causing trouble, Alfie finds he has a difficult decision to make. His mum is always telling him “No More Monkeys” because she was tired of him using them as an excuse all the time.

The community is invited to share Storytime fun with their children at the Condobolin Library on Wednesdays and Fridays; and younger children can also be part of Baby Rhyme Time on Fridays from 9.30am to 10am. Please remember, bookings are now essential. Please ring 6895 2253 to secure a place.