Storytime Fun At No Moo 4 U

What kind of ice cream does a Gorilla order?

Vanilla!

According to the delightful book ‘Gorilla loves Vanilla’. That was the story for our first ever Born to Read Pop-up storytime, held at No Moo 4 U on Friday, 1 December.

Mel Speers, affectionately known as ‘the ice cream lady’ read the story for us, to the delight of all. Mel also shared about adult customers reading in the shop, with the message that reading is fun to do anywhere, and anytime, even in an ice cream shop!

Children coloured in their own ice cream creations and were treated to an ice cream by SaCC Co-ordinator Heidi Ritchie.

We hope this will be the first of many Pop Up storytimes, where we will enjoy reading in different locations and with special guest readers, to highlight the importance of reading as a skill for life. Where will our next one be? You will have to wait and see!

Contributed.