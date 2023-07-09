STORYTIME FUN AT LIBRARY

Local children are experiencing the delight of stories, songs, and rhymes during Storytime at the Condobolin Library, twice a week.

The ever-popular event is now held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am. Wednesday 21 June saw regular participants brave the very chilly weather to take part in Storytime.

Storytime began with the singing of several tunes including the ABC Song and Rocket Song.

Children were then treated to colourful illustrations and endearing characters with Librarian Abby Grimshaw.

They especially enjoyed Temper Tabitha, written by Jackie Hosking and illustrated by Leah Russack. Temper Tabitha is an entertaining look at what happens when you don’t keep your cool. Tabitha is a feisty little girl who likes to get her way. Readers will be bemused and amused as they follow her antics especially when she locks horns with a little boy as determined to get his way as she is. You would think the adults would step in and help – and they do, just not in the way you might expect.

The group then sang Old McDonald Had a Farm complete with finger puppets, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Incy Wincy Spider, Open Shut Them, and Galumph Went the Little Green Frog.

A second book, Oola the Owl Who Lost her Hoot written by Tim Bugbird and illustrated by Clare Fennell, was also read during Storytime. Oola the Owl has lost her hoot and she thinks it must be somewhere in the forest, so she leaves the nest and goes on a hunt to find it. As Oola explores the forest in the daytime, she meets new friends and hears new sounds – but will she rediscover her hoot? The community is invited to share storytime fun with their children at the Condobolin Library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am; and younger children can also be part of Baby Rhyme Time on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am.

It’s all fun and the best part is its free! For more information contact the Condobolin Library on 6895 2253 or drop into 130 Bathurst Street.