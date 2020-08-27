STJ CELEBRATES MARY MACKILLOP

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin celebrated Saint Mary MacKillop Day on Monday, 10 August by wearing green and gold.

Mary MacKillop Feast day is officially celebrated on 8 August every year.

She is recognised for being a religious figure, educator and social reformer. In January 1995, Pope John Paul II beatified Mary during a Mass at Randwick Racecourse, Sydney.

This followed official recognition of a woman being miraculously cured of cancer after praying for Mary’s intercession.

The recognition in December 2009 of a second miracle, also a woman being cured of cancer, ensured Mary’s path to Canonisation.

St Mary MacKillop was canonised on October 17, 2010 at Saint Peter’s Basilica, Rome by Pope Benedict XVI. She was the first Australian beatified by the Roman Catholic Church and the first Australian to be recognized as one of its saints.