STEVE WINS TRUNDLE OPEN

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 6th August, we played the August monthly medal for the Ian Bell Smash Repairs trophies. Thanks, Ian, for your support. Winner of A grade was Greg Nagle with 73nett, runner up was G Taylor with 74 nett c/b.

B grade winner was Greg Moncrieff with 74 nett in a 3 way c/b, runner up was Zac Yeomans 74 nett.

Ball comp winners L Dickson, K Crow, C Beattie, J Smith, S Taylor 75 the cutoff.

NTPs all grades G Moncrieff, no. 9 B Hurley and G Blattman, no. 11 L Dickson and G Moncrieff, no. 17 G Taylor and R. Hill.

The Medal of medals winner was Greg Nagle with 73 nett.

Lucky card draw was unlucky for G Taylor.

Sunday we had a good roll up at the Trundle Open Steve Beattie had a good win in a sudden death playoff shooting 72 in the regular round. Brad Hurley won the stableford, in B grade Gary Blattman won the handicap on a c/b, and in C grade Miller Taylor won the scratch. Eli Heffernan was runner up in the juniors, Anthony Rodgers won the Veterans, Paddy Ward was a couple of inches from holing out to win the B grade NTP, and Brad Hurley won the all grades drive n chip.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.