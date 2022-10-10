STEVE WINS THE A GRADE MEDAL

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 24th September, we played the September monthly medal for the Allan Rice and Russell Keen trophies. Thanks, fellas, for your support. Winner of the A grade medal was Steve Beattie, runner up was Luke Dickson.

B grade winner was Karl Crow, runner up was John Smith.

Ball comp winners G Taylor, B Hurley, A Rodgers, G Blattman and G Nagle 79 nett got a ball.

Gravity cup winner was S Beattie with 26.

Mister Nothergreen.