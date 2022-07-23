STEVE TAYLOR – CLUB CHAMPION

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 9th July, we played the July monthly medal for the Jack Taylor Electrical trophies. Thanks Jack for your support. It was also the first round of the club championships. Winner of the day for A grade was Brad Hurley with 70 nett, runner up Steve Taylor with 71 nett, B grade winner was Jarrod May with 68 nett, runner-up was Rob Stuckey with 69 nett c/b.

Ball comp winners E Heffernan, M Taylor, I Myers, M Hanlon and Z Yeomans, 72 nett the cutoff.

Gravity cup winner B Hurley with 21 putts.

Lucky card draw was unlucky for Norrie.

NTPs all grades S Taylor, no.9 S Beattie and A Rodgers, no. 11 J Taylor and N Coe, no. 17 T Bendall and P Ward.

Sunday the sun came out and we played for the Chris Nagle Electrical trophies. Thanks Chris for your continued support. Winners of the day in A grade were Steve Taylor with 68 nett, runner up was Zac Mitchell with 72 nett c/b.

B grade winner was Rob Stuckey with 65 nett, runner up was Eli Heffernan with 66 nett.

Ball comp winners Z Yeomans, N Coe, I. Grimshaw, A Rodgers, D Lark and B Toms.

Lucky card draw Phil Thomas was present.

NTPs all grades S Taylor, no. 9 B Hurley and G Blattman, no. 11 Z Mitchell and D Hall, no. 17 J Taylor and Z Yeomans.

That brings us to the championship winners: Junior scratch- Eli Heffernan 187; Junior Handicap-Rob Stuckey 134; Veterans Handicap- David Hall 151 c/b; Veterans scratch- Brad Hurley 153; C grade Champion – Zac Yeomans 264; Scratch runner up- Peter Colless 270; Handicap winner- Eli Heffernan 211; Handicap r/up – Nathan Coe 215; B grade champion- Daniel Lark 264; Scratch runner up- Anthony Rodgers 268; Handicap winner- Karl Crow 227; Handicap r/up -Mick Hanlon 231; A Grade Champion- Steve Taylor 221; Scratch runner up- Brad Hurley 230; Handicap winner-Zac Mitchell 229; Handicap r/up – Jack Taylor 231 c/b.

Special thanks to Ros for the tremendous job she does organising everything. Champion effort.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.