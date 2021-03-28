STEVE BEATTIE WINS A GRADE WITH 41 POINTS

Condoboln Men’s Golf

Saturday a great field of 45 played an individual Stableford for the Condobolin Hotel Motel trophies. Thanks, James for your support.

Winner of A grade was Steve Beattie with 41 points, runner up Jason Cikos with 38 points on a c/b, B grade winner was Nathan Coe with 47 points, runner up Darryl McCarten with 36 points. Ball comp winners S. McRae, G. Lake, M.Stenhouse, P. Sinderberry, B. Hurley, B. Matheson, P. Ward, L. Coombs, I Myers 35 on c/b was the cut-off. Ntps all grades S. McRae gets 9 balls, no. 9 B. Byrnes and C.Dunne, no. 11 J.Cikos and K.Crow, no.17 J.Cikos and N.Coe.

Lucky card draw was a visitor Gary Warboys, unfortunately, he’d gone back to his camper van and missed out, next week it’s $120. Good to see lots of matchplay happening, if you have a match to

play just get in and do it, hopefully the golf programs will turn up this week and I’ll put the dates up for each round to be completed.

A big thanks to those who get in and help do the books on comp days, we are all volunteers, it’s nobody’s ’job’, so feel free to chip in and help every now and then.

Good luck to those heading to Walcha next weekend to represent our club at the state sand green 4 ball championship, hopefully, we can bring the state title back again for another year.

Mister Nothergreen