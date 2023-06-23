STATE INITIATIVE TO EMPOWER ABORIGINAL COMMUNITIES

The NSW Government is contributing $1 million to the Western NSW Aboriginal Wellness Worker traineeship program, operated by Marathon Health, to train mental health professionals who will be based in western NSW towns, including Condobolin.

Minister for Regional and Western NSW, Tara Moriarty, announced a culturally strong and Aboriginal-led project in Dubbo to deliver improved mental health services and support local employment on Tuesday, 6 June.

Jointly funded by the Commonwealth Government through its Western NSW Primary Health Network, more than 20 Aboriginal trainees will complete studies in mental health support while being employed in communities including Condobolin, Warren, Lightning Ridge, Collarenebri, Coonamble, Nyngan and Walgett.

“The project is designed to empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to access pathways through education, training, employment and business support to reach their economic aspirations, while also Closing the Gap,” she explained.

“An emphasis on strong culture and identity are intrinsic pillars of the partnership.

“Importantly, this is about breaking down barriers and ensuring Aboriginal communities have access to the mental health support they need to develop and thrive, provided by professionals living in the towns they serve and with first-hand knowledge of local issues and needs.”.

To better support access to mental health services for Western NSW communities, the project will continue to support trainees after they graduate and are working.

“This opportunity will help Aboriginal communities achieve positive social and economic outcomes, while establishing stronger partnerships with Aboriginal youth, schools, and businesses to build meaningful and stable employment pathways,” Ms Moriarty stated.

Marathon Health Chief Executive Officer Justine Summers said the traineeship program is about removing barriers to education and employment such as costs, travel and lack of support.

“While undertaking studies, trainees will live in underserviced communities and receive on-the-job training, upskilling, mentoring and development opportunities,” she revealed

The initiative was planned and co-designed through community consultation, collaboration and partnership with both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal organisations to align with community aspirations for securing their own prosperity.