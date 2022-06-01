STANDPIPE UPGRADE COMPLETE

There has been a plethora of projects on the go over the past months, including the upgrade of the Condobolin standpipe.

The upgrade of the Condobolin Potable Water Standpipe, located adjacent to Council’s Depot in Bathurst Street, is now complete. The new installation will be commissioned on 1 June 2022, with the old standpipe being decommissioned on 10 June 2022.

The upgrade works will increase speed of filling water tankers and increase accessibility options with 80mm camlock fittings (with a reducer for 50mm connection) in addition to the overhead standpipe.

The old system has been replaced with the HydraSmart water filling station and WaterBook management system, with the new standpipe operating under an account based system.

Key tags (with a refundable deposit) can be purchased from Lachlan Shire Council’s Condobolin office.

For further information contact Council’s Infrastructure Services Department on 02 6895 1900.