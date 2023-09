Condobolin High School Stage Five students were able to explore their talents on the slopes, when they travelled to the snow for their excursion at the end of Term Two. The students were able to learn to either ski or snowboard. There was also some snow eating, throwing snowballs and stuffing snow down the back of jackets. The students enjoyed every second of the trip, with many excited to learn new skills in skiing or snowboarding. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.