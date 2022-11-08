STAGE 5 AG BEGIN VEGETABLE PRODUCTION

On Wednesday 19th October, Tullamore Central School Stage 5 Agriculture students began their unit on Vegetable Production. The class started with work in the kitchen garden, harvesting the garlic that had grown. The garlic was hung up in the shed to dry out before use. The students also planted peas, cucumbers, zucchinis and radishes. They also sowed some seedlings for watermelons, rockmelons and 3 varieties of pumpkin in seedling pods. The ag plot also has a new compost roller that the students got to test out. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central Schools Facebook Page.