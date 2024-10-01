Stage 3 kick off the Lego League season

Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Stage 3 STEM group kicked off the Lego League season recently. Lego League is a world wide robotics and innovation competition where students are required to design and program a robot to complete a myriad of challenges. The competition also includes an innovation project where students are able to design a solution to a real world problem. This seasons theme is ‘Submerged’ and relates to problems and exploration underwater. As a result, our LCCS Tiger Shark team has chosen to tackle the carp problem in the lake as their innovation project. “We wish them all the best as they work hard towards our regional qualifier in Griffith in November.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.