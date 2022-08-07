STAFF PARTICIPATE IN WORKSHOP

On Monday the 18th July, Cobar Public School staff participated in a workshop by Calm Kids.

Danielle and Tony discussed the different needs of students from trauma backgrounds and how staff can continue to support all students to be the best versions of themselves. The presentation covered self-regulation, co-regulation, brain development of children, emotional regulation, sensory needs, support strategies for students and staff as well as resources to use.

The workshop was incredibly useful and staff have already implemented a range of strategies to continue to support all students and their needs.

“We highly recommend families check out the Calm Kids page for resources and make contact if their services may be of use. Thank you Danielle & Tony, staff are looking forward to having you back in the future.” concluded a post on the Cobar Public School Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Cobar Public School Facebook Page.