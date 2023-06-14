STACEY’S WORK RECOGNISED

By Anne Coffey

Stacey Thorpe, from JN Straney and Son, has been awarded the Real Estate Agent of the Year Award for Condobolin.

According to the website the “RateMyAgent Agent of the Year Awards are the real estate industry’s most anticipated awards, where client’s needs are put first. Now in its eighth year, it is the only award in Australia that celebrate and recognise trusted real estate agents, agencies and mortgage brokers who provide truly excellent client service, based primarily on real customer satisfaction.

The Agent of the Year Awards are also the only awards in Australia to recognise agents, agencies, and property managers on a suburb level. The awards also honour leading agents and agencies on a city, state, and national level, highlighting the most recommended across the country so sellers can make informed choices.”

Stacey was named the Number One agent in Condobolin, as the suburb winner, based on verified reviews from each property sale. The JN Straney Agency was also named the suburb winner as the Number One Agency in Condobolin.

Stacey’s award was based on 29 verified reviews with an average rating of 5 stars. JN Straney currently has 10 active property listings and 18 sold property listings over the past 12 months, worth close to 3 million dollars.

Some of the comments from clients include “very professional”, “always returns messages”, “good communicator”, “good business sense”, “could see she really cared”.

Stacey has been working at JN Straney Real Estate since October 2021.

“I have always had a passion for real estate and was stoked to be given the opportunity to be a sales agent for JN Straney,” Stacey said.

Stacey looks forward to serving the people of Condobolin and surrounds for many years.

If you would like to buy or sell your property with Stacey Thorpe at JN Straney you can call her on 0466 782 237.