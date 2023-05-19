STACEY A FINALIST

Stacey Edwards, who works at the Condobolin Health Service, was nominated as a finalist in the Western NSW Local Health District Midwife of the Year Awards.

“Stacey is an asset to the community of Condobolin. Stacey makes a difference to all the mothers by providing thorough and supportive care,” a post on the Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page read.

The Midwife of the Year is based on three criteria points; their demonstration and commitment to the Living Well Together Values, commitment to the midwifery profession, and demonstration of leadership in the provision of midwifery quality care.

The overall winner, Bethany Riley, was announced on International Day of the Midwife, Friday 5 May. Bethany has been working at Dubbo Hospital for ten years and has always gone above and beyond in the care she provides.