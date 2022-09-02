ST PATRICKS SUCCESSFUL AT TRUNDLE SHOW

Trundle’s St Patrick’s Parish School were very successful at this years Trundle Show. The school took home 8 awards, including a ribbon, for their amazing horticulture. These awards included: First Prize for ‘Bunch of Fresh Herbs’, First Prize for ‘Two Oranges’, Most Successful Exhibitor, Champion Award for ‘Bunch of Herbs’, Highly Commended for ‘Swiss Chard’, First Prize for ‘Winter in Bloom’, Second Prize for ‘Winter in Bloom’ and finally, the Most Successful Junior Exhibitor for Horticulture Ribbon. “We would like to thank Mr Leonard for all his time volunteered to our garden club” read a post on the St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook Page. Source and Image Credit: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook Page.