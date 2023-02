ST JOSEPH’S TOP TEAM

The St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Student Leadership team has been announced for 2023. Keaton Sloane and Jacqueline Allen have been named School Captains. Mercy House Captains are Brock Schulz and Lily Kirk, while O’Brien House Captains are Millie Jacobson and Abigail Smith. ABOVE: Lily Kirk, Brock Schultz, Keaton Sloane, Jacqueline Allen, Millie Jacobson and Abigail Smith are the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Leadership team for 2023. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.