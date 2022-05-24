ST JOSEPH’S STUDENTS LEARN ABOUT 3D SHAPES

ABOVE AND BELOW: Year Three students at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin have been learning about 3D shapes. On Wednesday, 27 April they enjoyed eating a cylinder (cake). They really liked discovering that the net of a cylinder is made up of two circles and a rectangle. A cylinder is one of the most basic curved three dimensional geometric shapes, with the surface formed by the points at a fixed distance from a given line segment, known as the axis of the cylinder. The shape can be thought of as a circular prism. Both the surface and the solid shape created inside can be called a cylinder. The surface area and the volume of a cylinder have been known since ancient times. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.