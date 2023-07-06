ST JOSEPH’S STUDENTS AMAZED BY THE CIRCULAR CIRCUS

Holly Hoops from the Circular Circus entertained students and educators at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin recently. Circular Circus is a mathematical concept circus. The idea of the show is to help students learn how mathematical concepts can help solve everyday problems. Holly Hoops amazed students and educators with her circus tricks of all proportions and dimensions. They saw ropes transform into spinning circles and with a crack of the whip the sound barrier was broken. All manner of objects were kept aloft in different juggling patterns and a staggering array of geometric shapes were created with those great circus circles – hula hoops. Students observed patterns, gathered data, and employed their skills of counting, fractions, arithmetic, measurement, space, geometry, and probability during the show. Most importantly, Holly Hopps needed the critical, creative thinking of the older students on the day to help her solve her biggest problem and complete the show’s incredible finale, the spectacular Geometric Set. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.