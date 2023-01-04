ST JOSEPH’S P AND F SHOW THEY CARE

The St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin P and F have big hearts and wanted to extend caring and support to schools in Eugowra, who were devastated by flooding. Members made lunch and No Moo 4 U provided a delicious dessert on Thursday, 8 December. “Our wonderful P and F funded a special lunch and ice-cream treat for the students at St Joseph’s School Eugowra and Eugowra Public School who have been affected by devastating flooding,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. “A huge thank you to Katie and Nicole for providing the lunch and Mellissa for the yummy ice-cream.” Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.