ST JOSEPH’S HOLDS A COLOURFUL FUNDRAISER

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held a colourful fundraiser and celebrated community on Friday, 10 November. The School’s Colour Run Fundraiser was a wonderful success, with proceeds going towards purchasing new playground equipment. All participants had a colour blast and there was even an impromptu water fight. “Thank you to our P&F and school staff for creating such a magical afternoon and to all the families who supported the children and the fundraiser,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.