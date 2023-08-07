ST JOSEPH’S HOLD NAIDOC CELEBRATION

A NAIDOC Celebration was held at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin on Thursday, 20 July. The Men of League provided a free sausage sizzle lunch for all. Parents were invited to chat about personalised Learning Plans for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children. The 2023 NAIDOC Week theme is ‘For Our Elders’. National NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia in the first week of July each year (Sunday to Sunday), to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth. Local Schools hold NAIDOC celebrations in Term Two. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.