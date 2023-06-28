ST JOSEPH’S HEAD OFF ON A CANBERRA ADVENTURE

On Wednesday, 24 May St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin headed off to Canberra for an excursion. Educators and students left bright and early, but still enjoyed an action packed first day! They discovered the Australian Institute of Sport, and then went ten pin bowling in the evening. One of the many highlights of the trio was a visit to Parliament House. After a fun-filled and action -packed excursion, students and educators headed back to Condobolin on Friday, 26 May. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.