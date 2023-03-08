ST JOSEPH’S DIVES INTO ANNUAL CARNIVAL

On Friday, 10 February St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held their Swimming Carnival. Students from Mercy and O’Brien showed skills to take part in events at the Condobolin Swimming Pool. Wonderful parent helpers did an amazing job time keeping and in many other roles. Those who qualified then went on the compete at the Cluster Swimming Carnival in Parkes on Thursday, 16 February. From there swimmers Willow Frost, Charli Keates and Orabelle Turner were selected to represent their school at the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocesan Swimming Carnival in Condobolin on Friday, 3 March. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.