ST JOSEPH’S CELEBRATE WELLBEING WEEK

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin participated in Wellbeing Week from Monday, 13 June until Friday, 17 June. Every day they offered a session of mindful meditation and storybook reading with Mrs Kirk in the Hall at Recess. Students had the day off due to the Queen’s Birthday long weekend at the beginning of Wellbeing Week. On Tuesday, 14 June there was a disco under the COLA at Recess and biscuit decorating in the afternoon. On Wednesday, 15 June it was time for Milo Morning, a Sandcastle and Handball competition. On Thursday, 16 June there were whole school sport rotations. On Friday, 17 June students wore their pyjamas to School and were able to enjoy a yummy hotdog. They also watched a movie in the afternoon. Everyone was very excited to celebrate the importance of wellbeing in the school community. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.