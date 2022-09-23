ST FRANCIS XAVIER PRIMARY SCHOOL RECEIVES A FUNDING BOOST

Lake Cargelligo’s St Francis Xavier Primary School is one of 14 mental health initiatives across remote, rural and regional Australia who will share in $204,607 in grants awarded through Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal’s (FRRR) In a Good Place (IAGP) program.

The Trustee for St Francis Xavier Primary received $9,062 to develop resilience, a positive mindset and awareness of self by implementing and embedding The Resilience Project School Partnership Program to support the social and emotional health and wellbeing of students and the broader community.

CCI Giving, the charitable foundation established by Catholic Church Insurance (CCI), is committed to ensuring these types of grants will support grassroots, community driven projects that increase social participation, help to reduce social isolation and encourage community members who are at risk of, or are experiencing, mental health issues to seek help. FRRR and CCI Giving are now in the fifth year of their partnership.

This year, the grants range from $8,000 for an initiative that will build the confidence of primary school children in Mount Murchison, Queensland to $20,000 for a project that will help various communities in the Northern Territory to better understand what a developing mental health problem or crisis looks like and respond appropriately.

Jeremy Yipp, CCI Chief Risk Officer of CCI and Chair of CCI Giving, said that the sustained interest in the program is a sign of how essential it is.

“Each year, we receive applications and expressions of interests that really highlight the gap in funding when it comes to flexible grants that are geared towards grassroots mental health programs and services,” he explained.

“The goal of this program is to help fill that gap and offer rural communities a say in how their mental health resources are used. After all, they are the people who are being directly impacted.”

Natalie Egleton, CEO of FRRR, said this program is particularly crucial now because of the increase in mental health struggles in rural Australia stemming from pressures of the pandemic and other natural disasters like floods, bushfires and drought.

“The last few years have seen remote, rural and regional communities facing challenges like never before. Often these events occur one after the other – or even at the same time,” she stated.

“This has meant that many people in rural communities have been unable to access mental health services or support at a time when they need it most.

“In this round, we were delighted to see an increase in applications from the Northern Territory. Remote communities are often the places with the most limited access to mental health services, so it’s great to be able to help fill that gap.

“We also saw more requests for funding to support initiatives focussed on young people, and again, we are pleased to be able to support several of those projects to help equip them with the skills and strategies to cope with the many challenges they face,” Ms Egleton concluded.