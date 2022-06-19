SRC INVITED TO VOICE THEIR OPINIONS

Trundle Central School’s SRC was invited by the Parkes Shire libraries to participate in the Youth Voices program.

This enabled them to put forward ideas that might attract kids to the library in Trundle, the difficulties in accessing the library and its programs in Parkes and putting forward ideas of having programs run in the towns libraries on a monthly basis.

The SRC did an amazing job in raising the barriers kids in the small towns face in accessing these resources and submitting great ideas.

Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School’s Facebook Page.