SPOTLIGHT ON EXHIBITION AT HOSPITAL

Artworks created by the Condobolin SHINE Women’s Group are now part of an Exhibition at Condobolin Health Service.

The Exhibition was officially opened by Arts OutWest’s executive director Doctor Tracey Callinan and Condobolin Health Service Manager Kate Power on Thursday, 9 December.

It features artworks created by Anita Johnson, Bianca Wighton, Janita Coe, Jocelyn Johnson, Rebecca Dodgson, Serena Richards and Teigan McCrae during Water and Birds art course.

The group was invited to be part of the Water and Birds Exhibition in April 2021 at the Condobolin Community Centre. In the lead up to the Exhibition, the women attended over several months, a series of art workshops conducted by renowned artist Karen Tooth at Western Plains Regional Development. Funding for these workshops was provided by Arts Out West.

“I introduced the SHINE ladies to a variety of mediums and techniques such as ink and wash, ink and resist, monoprinting, stencilling, and acrylic painting. Underscoring their creative experiments, they also learned about truly observing what they see and hence getting bird proportions more accurate in their graphite and charcoal drawings,” she revealed.

“A lot of the ladies were new to the art experience or hadn’t done anything like this since school days. It was great to see them advance their creative skills so quickly and keenly. They were a great group to work with.”

All artists have strong connections to community and culture in Condobolin and across the region.

Anita was born in Lake Cargelligo and raised at Murrin Bridge, attending Lake Cargelligo Central School. She is currently working at CatholicCare and Marathon Health. Her interests include fishing in the River, being around people and doing group activities. “The Water and Bird art workshops have been a good experience. It has shown me how to observe things in nature in a different way,” she said.

Bianca was born in Condobolin and spent her schooling in a variety of places including locally, in Canberra and Toowoomba. She started a Bachelor of Primary Education and then later changed to a Community Services certification, completing her practical hours through the Training As Parents Program. Bianca has a six-year-old-son and her interests include Aboriginal issues and home care.

“I cared for my mother who suffered dementia for three years at home and I want to go on to help Indigenous elders stay at home with assistance. I am very interested in home care,” she explained.

Bianca is really enjoying the art process and has found it helps her to switch off. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to come to the Water and Birds art course and get out of the house.”

Janita was born in Campbelltown but has lived in Condobolin all her life, attending both Condobolin Public School and Condobolin High School. She is currently studying Business Administration at Condobolin TAFE and has two children. “I enjoy living in Condobolin and being around my mob,” she said. “I also enjoy singing and mixing with people and going for walks. “I have always been interested in art and often spend time drawing and doodling.”

Jocelyn was born in Wagga Wagga and raised in Lake Cargelligo where she received her education at Lake Central School. After school she was employed by CDEP at Murrin Bridge as a trainee bookkeeper. Later she moved to Condobolin to be employed as a receptionist with AMS. Despite being kept very busy with four children, Jocelyn has studied Community Services and is currently studying Business Administration at Condobolin TAFE. She has completed lots of short courses for example First Aid and Mental Health First Aid.

She enjoys watching her four children participate in various activities including sport. Jocelyn has also played touch football and likes fishing and socialising. “I find doing arts and craft relaxing and enjoyable, especially with friends. The Water and Birds art course has brought out my artistic side that I didn’t realise I had!” she said.

Rebecca was born in Condobolin and has spent her whole life here. After finishing school she completed a Bachelor of Health, Science, Community and Public Health at Charles Sturt University. She is now studying a Bachelor of Health Science – Mental Health at Charles Sturt University Wagga Wagga while working at Marathon Health as a Well-Being Facilitator. Her interests include spending time with her family of three children, going down to the river swimming, fishing, camping and a bit of motorbike riding as well.

‘I’m enjoying learning the new skills within the Water and Birds art course. It’s a great stress release and I especially enjoy having a laugh with everyone in the group and socialising,” Rebecca said. “It’s been great to see how everyone is achieving their short term gaols and to see the SHINE group enjoy their day.”

Serena was born in Condobolin and has lived in the town all of her life. She has worked at the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre and completed a TAFE course in Construction and Mining. She also worked at the Post Office for 13 years. She loves coaching netball for children and adults, fishing, and swimming. Serena has eight children and between school and all their sports – she’s a very busy Mum. “I wouldn’t have done the Water and Birds art course if it wasn’t for the SHINE’s women’s group. It made me move out of my comfort zone – I now enjoy drawing,” she stated.

Teigan was born in Narromine and spent her childhood in Condobolin. She later attended school in Dubbo and then moved back to Condobolin after studying the HSC.

Teigan currently works for Marathon Health as a Well-Being Facilitator after completing a Certificate Three and Four in Community Services.

She has four children. Her pastimes are computer games, playing touch football and she has played League Tag. “I find the process of doing art very relaxing,” she said.

The Condobolin SHINE Women’s Group is co-ordinated by Marathon Health and CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes.

SHINE Women is a unique personal development and group mentoring tool that uses an inspirational, practical and experiential approach to women’s wellbeing and empowerment.

The aim of the program is for each woman to develop an understanding of her own personal worth, strength and purpose and to realise the potential within her to fulfil her desires. According to a statement in relation to SHINE Women, “Equipping women to identify themselves as valuable, build confidence, self esteem and self worth, underpins the aims of SHINE Women. In addition the aim is to develop respect and boundaries in relationships, understand that they are able to have a positive influence in this world and identify personal desires and strengths to motivate them to act and achieve personal goals.

“All people have strengths but many are unrecognised and unused by the individual. SHINE Women focuses on addressing the strengths and skills the participants possess rather than their weaknesses or deficits.

“SHINE Women is a non confrontational, confidential and safe group where friendships are formed,” the statement concluded.

For more information on how you can become part of the Condobolin SHINE Women’s Group contact Marathon Health on 02 6821 1500 or CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Family Support Worker Jackie Coe on 0429 080 631.