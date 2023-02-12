SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Coden Stenhouse from Lake Cargelligo was recognised with the Sportsperson of the Year Award. The other nominees in this category were Blake Dillon (Tullibigeal), Chyanne Goolagong (Condobolin), Braith Sloane (Condobolin) and Hugh Williams (Ungarie).

Blake Dillon’s citation read: ”At just 16, Blake Dillon has excelled and made a dedicated commitment to cricket. He is the opening-pace bowler for the South Dubbo Cricket Club and travels every weekend to Dubbo to play. He has represented regional and state cricket on numerous occasions and has been invited to attend the NSW Cricket Academy for the past three years. In 2021, Blake took out the Player of the Year Under 14s at the Thunder Pool State Championships while representing Western Division NSW. He was part of the Lachlan team that won the Bradman Foundation Invitational Carnival and was selected to play for Western Suburbs Sydney in the Green Shield for the NSW Bradman Cup. Blake has made an exemplary contribution to cricket and has reached the highest level of competitive cricket for his age.”

Chyanne Goolagong’s citation read: “Selected in the Under 18s Australian Indigenous Oztag World Cup, Chyanne is scaling new heights in the game regarded as the 21st-century evolution in the sport. The game is fast and exciting combining all of the best attributes associated with rugby codes while eliminating the tackling. In 2019 Chyanne played in the Under 15s Western Division verses France in the Woodridge Cup. She is a member of the Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club playing ladies league tag with the Rammettes. Chyanne’s been described as a fast, strong and dedicated player proving to be a credit to herself, her family, her school and her community.”

Braith Sloane’s citation read: “Braith is a proud Year 9 Wiradjuri boy and has had an exceptional 2022 in sports. He has competed at local, state and national levels and has shown passion and dedication. In cricket, Braith was most improved and most catches in the Under 17s Condobolin Cricket Club, while his talent in the pool saw him compete in the NSW State Swimming Under-15s Championships in both individual 50m freestyle event and the Under 15s 4 x 100m relay. Braith played in the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 14s team, taking out a number of Awards and was selected to represent his school in rugby league. Braith is dedicated to his sport and his training, and must be commended for teamwork and consideration for his fellow players.”

Hugh William’s citation read: “Hugh is a talented all-round Sportsman. In 2022 Hugh excelled in cricket, AFL and swimming. He played A-Grade cricket with Burcher Cricket Club and was named Lake Cargelligo’s District Cricket Associations Cricketer of the Year. In swimming Hugh was the 15/16 years Age Champion, breaking 4 school records, and representing the school in the Western Region in Dubbo achieving placings in the top 3 which led to the NSW Combined High Schools State Swimming Championships. Hugh has also won numerous awards in AFL. He is a young up-and-coming sportsperson and is an inspiration for his age.”