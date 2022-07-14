SPORTS CLUB AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE

By Gus Blacker

Over the past decade the Sports Club has been impacted by drought and more recently Covid which has seen its patronage fall.

The club underwent refurbishment 18 months ago to uplift the bar and dining areas and traded briefly until the Covid impacts were too much and ceased trading in January 2022.

While the club has been in contact with a number of interested parties over the past few months looking to purchase it, nothing has eventuated.

The club is now open to offers and interest from not-for-profit or community minded organisations/sporting organisations to purchase the fully serviced facility.

Bob Sanson current Lake Cargelligo Sports Club President said “While we can no longer run as a sports club anymore it will be really sad to see the building/facility be lost to the wider community of Lake Cargelligo. I would be really happy to see someone else take it on for their needs.”

For any purchase enquiries about the full service building please contact Bob Sanson 0429 978 392

The Golf Club was established in 1950 and changed its name to the Lake Cargelligo Sports Club in 1970.

Over the 70 years, the once popular club has been host to the Golf Course & 2 cricket grounds (at one stage 3) on an adjacent lease and has been an integral part of the town of Lake Cargelligo.

The Sports Club has maintained the course for golf and has paid the costs for providing fields for cricket. This provision for cricket, with a turf wicket, has saved The Lachlan Shire Council many dollars over the years.

The Sports Club has also hosted Australian Rules, Rugby League, Clay Pigeon Shooting, Darts, a venue for celebrating births, marriages, and deaths, a venue for socials, a starting place for local bands & discos, a meeting place for Cricket, Football, reunions, the annual Melbourne Cup Calcutta, Rotary Club Dinners & Meetings, Progress Association Meetings, Drama Group, restaurant with various chefs over the years, plus many more events.

Story and Image courtesy of Lake News.