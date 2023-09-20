SPINIFEX TAKE OUT NETBALL GRAND FINAL

Spinifex took out the Condobolin Netball Association Inc Grand Final in trying conditions on Tuesday, 22 August. “A shout out to both the umpires and those who helped out setting up, scoring, timing and packing up. Your work doesn’t go unnoticed!” a post on the Condobolin Netball Association Inc Facebook Page read.” I’d like to thank all the spectators who also come on over and supported us despite the horrid weather, it was great to see such a turnout!!”

BELOW: The Intimidators: (Back Row) Tracinta Heard, Eryn Wheeler, Sarah Pawsey, Britty Jones, Nikki Read, Bianca Wood and Sonya Wainwright; together with (Sitting) Dianne Weatherall, Zillah Bell, Rachael Bendall and Casey Wheeler. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.