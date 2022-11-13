Spelling Mastery is one of Lake Cargelligo’s St Francis Xavier School’s many explicit programs. It is data driven and the students are split into targeted groups where they are taught the spelling skills and strategies that are precisely at their level. The program is research based and designed to make students feel successful, build confidence and progress their learning. Confidence and success are building blocks for learning! “We can already see the evidence for the power of this explicit style of teaching and learning.” read post on the St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook Page. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook Page.