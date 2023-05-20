SPECIAL VISITORS PUT SMILES ON THE FACES OF RESIDENTS

Two miniature horses and a baby turkey (poult) put big smiles on the faces of residents at William Beech Gardens in Condobolin with a special Easter visit.

Kerre and Lionel Pearce, along with ‘Rocky’ and ‘Pepper’’ spent time at the facility recently, where residents interacted with the horses, who were more than willing to mingle with delighted residents. Jess Hutchings also brought along a baby turkey, who was also a big hit, with many taking the opportunity to get up close and check out the poult.

“They all absolutely loved them,” Kerre explained.

“Residents patted ‘Rocky’ and ’Pepper’, talked to them and treated them to lots of love and laughter. Some residents even gave them a hug. It’s a chance for everyone to make new connections and have a great time. They were all very excited to see them and it was wonderful to see the joy on the resident’s faces.

“Everyone also found the baby turkey fascinating.”

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre also were able to interact with ‘Rocky’, ‘Pepper’ and the baby turkey as they visited with residents on the day.

To make the visit even more special, both ‘Rocky’ and ‘Pepper’ dressed up in their best Easter finery.