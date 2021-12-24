SPECIAL VISITORS PUT SMILES ON FACES

Two miniature horses, a goat and a lamb put big smiles on the faces of residents at William Beech Gardens in Condobolin recently. Kerre and Lionel Pearce with Jess Owens, along with ‘Pepper’, ‘Rocky’, ‘Middy’ and ‘Larry’ spent time at the facility, where residents interacted with the horses, goat and lamb, who were dressed up in festive finery. “They all absolutely loved them,” she explained. “Residents patted ‘Pepper’, ‘Rocky’, “Middy’ and ‘Larry’, talked to them and treated them to lots of love and laughter. Some residents even gave them a hug. It’s a chance for everyone to make new connections and have a great time. “They were all very excited to see them and it was wonderful to see the joy on the resident’s faces. ‘Pepper’, ‘Rocky’, ‘Middy’ and ‘Larry’ certainly made some new friends.”