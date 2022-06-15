SPECIAL VISITORS FOR RESIDENTS

Two miniature horses and a lamb put big smiles on the faces of residents at William Beech Gardens in Condobolin recently. Kerre and Lionel Pearce along with ‘Pepper’, ‘Rocky’ and ‘Lenny’ spent time at the facility, where residents interacted with the horses and lamb. “They all absolutely loved them,” she explained. “Residents patted ‘Pepper’, ‘Rocky’, and ‘Lenny’, talked to them and treated them to lots of love and laughter. Some residents even gave them a hug. It’s a chance for everyone to make new connections and have a great time. “They were all very excited to see them and it was wonderful to see the joy on the resident’s faces. ‘Pepper’, ‘Rocky’ and ‘Lenny’ certainly made some new friends.”