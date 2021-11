The Condobolin High School Senior Leadership Team had the most delightful time meeting with some beautiful (and sometimes scary) little people for a very special Trick or Treat on Friday, 29 October. “Thanks to the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre for the wonderful visit!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Halloween was a big hit.

Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.