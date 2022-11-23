SPECIAL SIGNS TO SAY THANK YOU

On Thursday, 10 November Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre children created an important message for local families and community affected by the current flooding, and for the volunteers who are helping keep people, property and animals safe. Their “Please Stay Safe” sign is hanging on the fence. “We hope our sign brings a smile and shows that we are thinking of everyone at these difficult and unknown times,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. The Centre also made a special sign for those who are helping from above – they hope the NSW SES Condobolin Unit and others who fly over can see the message. Image Credits: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.