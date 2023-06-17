SPEAK UP SUCCESS AT CONDOBOLIN PUBLIC SCHOOL

Condobolin Public School held their ‘Speak Up’ Public Speaking Challenge on Thursday, 11 May. Topics for Stage One included ‘My Pet’, ‘If I Had a Superpower’ and ‘My Favourite Book’. ‘Nicknames’, ‘Good Sports’ and ‘Spiders’ were the topics for Stage Two. Students in Stage Three could speak on topics which included ‘Speed’, ‘Cleaning My Room’ and ‘Seniors’. Thirty students took part in the event. “All speakers are to be commended for their fantastic efforts! Thank you to our adjudicators Mrs Heather Blackley and Mrs Susan Bennett who were faced with the difficult task of marking the performance of each student,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. The lucky students to receive adjudicator choice medallions were Kobie and Lacey (Stage Three), Lucy and Charlie (Stage Two) and Amelia and Aisha (Stage One).