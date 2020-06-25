SPEAK UP AT CHARITY EVENT

To the kids of the Lachlan shire – clear your throats and adjust your camera because there is a brand new charity event on in the Central West encouraging you all to Speak Up!

This innovative Online Speech and Drama Competition is an exciting opportunity for the community to come together and raise our voices, put on an accent or make a captivating speech in an effort to highlight the talents and abilities of the younger generation in our community, and support the fabulous work of the Country Women’s Association.

With social gathering restrictions in place, the existing lack of education, resources and facilities in regional NSW compared to our metropolitan counterparts has been highlighted, and the need for innovative and directed projects has become necessary to the wellbeing and success of the younger generation in our community.

“The cancellation of a number of eisteddfods and the CWA Public Speaking Competition, caused me to hurl my deepest sympathies out to those kids who consider these events the highlight of their school year, as I did. It has been wonderful to see the capability of online platforms as a substitute to face-to-face gatherings, meetings, lectures and classes, and I am hoping that this technology will be an efﬁcient way to round up all the kids in the Central West to watch them perform,” Lucy Kirk explained.

The competition will take place over Zoom on the 1 and 2 August this year, with the President of the Speech and Drama Association, Robyn Christmas, adjudicating the event, and many prizes to be won! Without the support from Arts OutWest, the Dubbo Regional Council, Dubbo West Rotary and Newcrest Mining (Cadia), this event would not have been possible.

“It has also been great to see the interest and enthusiasm of many shires across the region, in particular, Lachlan, and the success of this event will be a direct reﬂection on the enthusiasm and help of these sponsors and shires,” Lucy stated.

“I have always been a keen participant in the annual CWA Public Speaking Competition and believe that the work of the CWA is vital to the prosperity of regional areas.

“The opportunities that the Country Women’s Association has given me personally, and so many other young people is why I felt that this event should support our local organisations so that they can continue to help support us.

“I would love it if the young people of the Lachlan Shire could participate in this event and help support the project’s mission.”

To register, visit Speak Up’s website at https://speakupcw.org/

If you would like more information please do not hesitate to contact Lucy by email on lucy.kirk@speakupcw.org or phone her on 0490 186 729, and make sure you keep up to date on their Facebook and Instagram pages!

Contributed by Lucy Kirk.