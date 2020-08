Sophie Kirk was intent on helping local farmers suffering from the effects of long term drought.

She raised money by participating in a project called ‘Doonas for Drought’.

Diamond Wool supplied the Doonas for Sophie to sell at her School, Ravenswood in Sydney. Sophie was able to buy one pallet of dog food biscuits for farmers after her fundraising efforts.

She donated them to farmers at the Condobolin Sheep Dog Trials on Saturday, 18 July.

What a fantastic job, Sophie.

Congratulations!