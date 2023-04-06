SOPHIE ADMITTED AS A LAWYER

Congratulations to Sophie Broadley who was admitted as a Lawyer to the NSW Supreme Court on Friday, 17 March 2023.

Sophie is the daughter of Simon and Lisa Broadley of Orange, formerly of Condobolin, and granddaughter of long-term Condobolin residents Jill and Tony Broadley who were all present when Sophie took a confirmation of office, a tradition dating back to the 12th century.

On Friday, 17 March, Chief Justice Bell presided over the NSW Supreme Court’s ceremony to welcome lawyers officially admitted to the profession. Five senior judges joined the Chief Justice at Banco Court Sydney, including the Court of Appeal Judge Fabian Gleeson SC.

Sophie being admitted to the Supreme Court follows five years of studying at the University of Newcastle. During her time at the University, she obtained a Bachelor of Commerce, a Bachelor of Law for which she received First Class Honours and a Diploma of Legal Practice.

Sophie begins her legal career in Sydney as a graduate solicitor at King and Wood Mallesons.

