SMASHING IT

Condobolin High School’s Rachel Grimmond has been selected in the Western Open Girls Cricket team. She attended selection trials on Tuesday, 8 August. “Magnificent effort Rachel! Well done!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Rachel (Year Seven) only recently returned from an expedition to England, Wales and France where she was part of the 2023 Wanderers Australia Junior Cricket Tour. Over three weeks she played eight games including a match in Paris. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.