Tullibigeal Central School student Skye Newham had been selected in the Primary Western Region Netball team, which will be playing in the State Championships in Homebush, Sydney from 26th-28th July 2022. ABOVE: Pictured with Skye (right) is Ava (left) from West Wyalong, who was also successful. Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School’s Facebook Page.