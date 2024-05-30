Skills on show at Condobolin Campdraft

Spectators experienced the excitement as competitors saddled up their horses to showcase their skills in the Condobolin Campdraft.

The event run over two days, Saturday 18 May and Sunday, 19 May at the campdraft grounds in Condobolin.

Competitors in the saddle included the youngest at five-years-old, to the oldest at 78- years-old. From all reports everyone had a great weekend.

This was the first time, since 2015, that a campdraft event was held in Condobolin. People came from near and far, with over 550 entries received. More than 100 people also enjoyed a meal on Saturday night. On the first day of the Campdraft the Lachlan Agencies Maiden A, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon, and Co (KMWL) Novice A, Forbes Livestock Agency (FLA) sponsored event, the AGnVET sponsored event, the AAM Doug Hope Memorial Open and the Gundamain Cattle Company Ladies event were all held.

Lucy Pattingale (169) won the Lachlan Agencies Maiden A aboard Destiny’s Bow. Angus Capel (164) took out second place atop Play N Con. Equal third was Angus Capel (158) on Reward and Lani Grace (158) on Polly. Fifth was David Kalisch (106) on Fancy Panther.

Marcus Hadley was the winner of the AAM Doug Hope Memorial Open Trophy.

The Mineral Hill Maiden B, the Wrigley Cattle Co Novice B and Glasson Performance Horses Encouragement were all run on Sunday.

Organisers would like to thank Hannaford Pastoral Co and LSG Owen Contracting for the cattle donation and all their generous sponsors. These sponsors include AAM, Elders, Mineral Hill Mine, AGnVET Services, Forbes Livestock Agency, Gundamain Pastoral Co, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co, Wrigley Cattle Co, Glasson Performance Horses, Angus Barrett Saddlery, Ray White and Lachlan Agencies Limited.

“Everybody commented on how well presented and good the grounds and facilities are, we thank the Lachlan Shire Council for their help and support in hosting this event- it’s great to see the grounds getting used again for campdrafting,” Condobolin Campdraft spokesperson Grace Hadley said.

“It was great to see people from the area come and spectate and attend the dinner which we served over 100 people on Saturday night. “The committee is very thankful for all the support and encouragement from the community, and we look forward to hosting the next campdraft.”