SKILLING THE LOCAL SERVICE COMMUNITY

The Suicide Prevention Trial run by Western Plains Regional Development and funded via WNSW PHN ran a Youth Mental Health First Aid course at the Condobolin Youth Centre in Hay Street last Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Social Relations Website “the course is designed for people working in the area of adolescent support to learn how to assist an adolescent experiencing a mental health problem or mental health crisis.

“It uses a practical, evidence-based action plan to support the youth until appropriate professional help is received or the crisis resolves. Ideal for adults who work, live or care for adolescents, such as school staff, parents, sports coaches, community group leaders and youth workers.

“During the course participants learn about adolescent development, the signs and symptoms of the common and disabling mental health problems in young people, where and how to get help when a young person is developing a mental illness, ways to help that have been shown by research to be effective and how to provide mental health first aid in a crisis situation.

“This youth mental health first aid course covers: developing mental health problems, including depression, anxiety problems, psychosis, substance use problems and eating disorders, mental health crisis situations, including suicidal thoughts and behaviours, non-suicidal self-injury (sometimes called deliberate self-harm), panic attacks, traumatic events, severe effects of drug or alcohol use, severe psychotic states and aggressive behaviours.

“The training is for adults who work, live or care for adolescents, such as school staff, parents, sports coaches, community group leaders and youth workers. All participants receive a Youth Mental Health Training Manual.”

The course was run by Ros Patton, Senior Project Officer with Western Plains Regional Development Suicide Prevention Program.

If you wish to make enquiries or organise for training within your organisation please contact Ros on 02 6895 3301.