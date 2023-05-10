SKATEBOARD WORKSHOP EMPOWERS LOCAL YOUTH

Local youth learned new skills at a Community Skate Workshop during the April School holidays.

Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated (LWRS) hosted the event, and it was facilitated by Totem Skateboarding.

“The instructors were easily able to adapt each workshop to suit the different skill levels of participants and encouraged them to push themselves in a safe environment,” LWRS Chief Executive Officer Courtney Straney explained.

“They quickly developed wonderful rapport with our young people, and we have had remarkable feedback from everyone involved in the event.

“They were positive and brought an authentic atmosphere that encouraged our youth to try skating or improve their existing skills. Totem’s mentoring helped those who were hesitant to build confidence throughout the workshop.

“They made each child feel important – genuinely connecting with all the participants. The workshop also helped them gain a greater understanding of safety, balance, and general skateboard knowledge.

“The enthusiasm from participants and the instructors was wonderful to see.”

Professional grade equipment such as skateboards, helmets, and safety pads were provided for all classes. Youth were also able to bring their own equipment.

Classes consisted of Beginners and Intermediate mentoring sessions. Children were also able to participate in a self-expression jam session on scooters and skateboards.

After the mentoring sessions, Totem Skateboarding instructors Shaun Boucher, Nixen Osbourne and Ethan Miller put on a demonstration and interacted with the community.

Totem has grown to become one of the largest and longest-running skate event companies in Australia.

They are hoping to pave the way to activate, support, and connect communities with a holistic approach to get people skating and having fun.

Totem are committed to inspiring a new generation to get out there, have a go, and create through knowledge, respect, and understanding for skateboarding.

The workshop was made possible through funding by the Department of Regional NSW. Lunch and water were provided by the Rapid Relief Team AU.